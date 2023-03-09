Shamokin, Pa. — State police say a man was taken into custody Wednesday following an incident in Shamokin Township.

Charges of simple assault and related charges were filed on March 7 against Dean Olvany, 62, whose address is listed as Sunbury in court documents. When police went to apprehend him on March 8, he barricaded himself in his home, according to Trooper Andrea Jacobs, public information office for PSP Stonington.

State troopers and members of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team responded and successfully apprehended Olvany.

Stonington Fire Department assisted with traffic control in the area as several roads were temporarily shut down.

Olvany awaits a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge John Gembic.

