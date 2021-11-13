Jersey Shore, Pa. — Officers with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department said a motorcyclist being treated at the scene of an accident couldn’t recall what happened.

Without getting much from the motorcycle operator, officer Shawn Hummer said he turned his attention to the operator of a pickup.

Hummer said Charles Dailey, 64, of Jersey Shore appeared unsteady as he spoke with authorities which prompted a field sobriety test. Hummer said Dailey performed poorly on two tests and was unable to participate in a third.

According to the report, Dailey was handcuffed and transported to Geisinger Jersey Shore where officers said he consented to a blood draw. Hummer said after speaking with witnesses on the scene, it was determined Dailey hit the motorcyclist head on as he attempted a turn.

While at the hospital, officers said Dailey told authorities he would test positive for Xanax because he takes them every day.

According to Hummer’s affidavit, the operator of the motorcycle suffered lacerations on his chest, a left forearm fracture, a right femur fracture, and internal injuries that needed to be determined.

A court summary shows Dailey was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI. He was also given a misdemeanor charge of DUI and a summary offense of careless driving.

No bail was listed for Dailey, who will face Judge Jerry Lepley on Nov. 24 for a preliminary hearing.

