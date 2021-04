State Police in Towanda reported the assault of a prison guard at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.

According to State Police, Dennis Smith, 28, of Troy, threw a cup of cold urine on a correctional officer. Officers said the assault covered the guard’s face and clothes.

Court records show Smith was charged with a third-degree felony aggravated assault by a prison in April of 2020. He was charged with the same offense in July of the same year.