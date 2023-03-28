Lewisburg, Pa. — State police charged a man after he allegedly drove by the parking lot of a nail salon in Union County and threatened to kill a teenage girl inside.

Cain Harlan Walters, 18, of Watsontown, drove into the parking lot of the nail salon in Kelly Township on March 10. Trooper Timothy Hummel of state police at Milton says Walters initially yelled an expletive to the girl and then parked in front of the nail salon and yelled out that he would kill her.

The 17-year-old girl and her mother went to the state police barracks several days later to report the threat. The girl told police that Walters also had nearly caused a head-on crash on March 12 when he attempted to run her off the road, Hummel wrote in the affidavit.

The girl was driving on Susquehanna Trail in Lewis Township, Northumberland County, when Walters approached her from the opposite direction in a black SUV. Walters allegedly held up his middle finger and then intentionally swerved into the lane the girl was traveling in. The girl had to quickly swerve onto the shoulder in order to avoid a crash, according to Hummel.

When Hummel interviewed Walters, he admitted to swearing at the girl in the parking lot of the nail salon but denied threatening to kill her. Walters told Hummel that he was in the plaza at the time to go to the vape store. Walters denied running the girl off the road in Lewis Township, saying he was away at a camp in Wellsboro that weekend, Hummel wrote.

Police filed felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related charges against Walters. Bail was set at $30,000 at 10% which Walters posted. A preliminary hearing is set for March 30 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

