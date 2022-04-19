Hughesville, Pa. — A Hughesville man who pointed a gun at a victim last week now faces felony firearm charges.

Carl Schultz, 62, threatened a man who parked in a large gravel lot shortly before 3 p.m. April 16 off Route 220 in Wolf Township, according to the arrest affidavit.

Schultz became angry, as he claimed the lot was his property although there reportedly were no signs posted. The victim had been doing business paperwork in his vehicle when Schultz pulled into the lot in his pickup truck and got in an argument with the man, according to Trooper Oliver Barbour of PSP Montoursville.

The driver told Schultz multiple times he was willing to leave. Instead, Schultz went back to his parked pickup truck, grabbed a black semiautomatic handgun and pointed it toward the victim’s vehicle, Barbour wrote. The victim then fled the scene, as Schultz continued to point the gun in the direction of his vehicle.

Shultz followed the man who went to the nearby Sunoco gas station to contact police. When state police arrived, Schultz left the gas station and retreated to a garage at the 5000 block of Route 220. Troopers attempted to get Schultz to come out of the building, but he refused. After Schultz was detained, he told police the firearm used in the incident was inside the structure, Barbour wrote in the affidavit.

Police later obtained a search warrant and recovered the firearm from the building. Schultz did not have a license to carry a firearm, police noted.

A felony charge of firearms not to be carried without a license was filed at the Muncy magisterial office, as well a misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

