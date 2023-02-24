Lewisburg, Pa. — State police said a man put a woman in a chokehold until she could barely breathe as the pair argued over a phone bill.

Robert Earl Dietrich, 42, of Lewisburg, was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault for the incident that occurred on Feb. 11 at a Kelly Township home.

Trooper Jared Mowen of PSP Milton said the accuser told him Dietrich "exploded" during an argument over the bill and put her into a headlock and chokehold with his right arm. Both Dietrich and the accuser then fell to the floor. The accuser told police she struggled to breathe as she estimated he had her in a chokehold for close to 30 seconds. When Dietrich finally let go, the accuser had chest pain, was coughing, and felt dizzy, Mowen wrote in the affidavit.

Dietrich was arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch who set bail at $25,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 23 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

