Williamsport, Pa. — An angry parent allegedly stormed into Williamsport Area Middle School and confronted the principal while concealing a handgun in his waistband.

Jessie Nourridden Lopez, 37, of Williamsport, now faces misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon on school property charges for the incident that occurred on Sept. 30.

Officer Thadd Trafford of Williamsport Bureau of Police says Lopez came to the school regarding an issue with his child and immediately confronted staff there with obscene language as he entered. Lopez reportedly walked past the secretary saying, "I don't have to wait nothing," before heading into Principal Kirk Felix's office.

Lopez began yelling at Felix and using profanities, Trafford said. Felix was able to briefly deescalate the situation, but when Principal Kevin Mumbauer entered the office, Lopez began yelling again. Mumbauer turned to leave the office and Lopez allegedly began to follow him. Felix stood in front of Lopez to prevent a physical confrontation, Trafford said.

Police later saw a recording that Lopez posted to his social media that showed him standing outside of the school before going inside. Lopez was heard saying, "Let me take my jacket off so they know I'm 'bout to go in there and whoever wants to fight, we're about to fight," Trafford wrote in the affidavit.

Two school staff members told police they saw Lopez concealing a gun on his right hip. The gun was in a black holster concealed in Lopez's waistband. Trafford later obtained video footage from the school, which showed Lopez going inside with the gun protruding from his hip. Signs are posted on the front door stating weapons are prohibited.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 6 at the office of District Judge Christian Frey.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.