Wyalusing, Pa. — Towanda State Police responded to a call for a bank robbery at Community Bank in Wyalusing Borough Wednesday afternoon.

State Police said William O. Nichols, 54, approached the drive thru window on a motorized bicycle around noon. According to police, Nichols presented a note allegedly telling employees he had a knife. Police said he informed them a robbery was occurring.

According to the report, tellers filled a bag with more than two thousand dollars. Nichols then fled the scene.

Officers said employees recognized Nichols from previous dealings at the bank. According to the report, officers found Nichols traveling on SR 6. Officers said he was taken into custody without incident.