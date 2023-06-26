Beavertown, Pa. — A Beavertown man was charged after he admitted to police he stole $39,360 of funds from the Midd-West Youth Football and Cheer Association over a span of almost two years.

Randy Joe Kline, 47, confessed to police on June 11 about taking the funds and using them to play gambling machines, according to Trooper Taylor Rupert of state police at Selinsgrove. Kline had been withdrawing money from the association from November of 2021 to May of 2023 via the group's debit card, he told police. Police had interviewed Kline after Tiara Simpson and Amanda Boonie reported the alleged thefts to police on June 9.

Kline told police he withdrew money out of multiple ATMs. Kline said that if he won more money than he put in the gambling machines, he would deposit some of the money back into the association's funds. Kline claimed he deposited $34,510 back into the association's account over time to make up for the withdrawals. The association's board did not authorize for Kline to make the withdrawals, according to the affidavit. Kline's wife, Jamie, is the association president.

Kline was charged with felonies of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a credit card. Kline remains free on $40,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 14 at the Middleburg office of District Judge Bo Trawitz.

Docket Sheet

