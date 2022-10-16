Muncy, Pa. — A warrant for arrest was issued for a Muncy man who allegedly stole his girlfriend's car and drew more than $400 out of her bank account.

Frederick J. Collins, 58, had been living with the accuser at Heatherbrooke Estates when he took the car sometime on Oct. 8. Trooper Matthew Baux of state police at Montoursville says the woman contacted police the next day. The accuser told police Collins had used the car before, but he had always asked for permission.

The accuser tried to call Collins several times, but he did not answer. The accuser's wallet, which contained cash and a bank card, were in the vehicle. Collins allegedly took $430 out of the accuser's bank account and used her bank card at several locations in Lycoming County, Baux said.

Police filed charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and access device fraud through the Muncy magisterial office.

Docket Sheet

