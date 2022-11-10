Muncy, Pa. — A man told police he had trail camera footage of a suspect stealing diesel fuel out of his pickup truck at his Moreland Township home.

State police at Montoursville say early the morning of Nov. 5, Jesse Stackhouse, 29, of Unityville, took the fuel out of a pickup truck parked at the victim's property at the 1500 block of Buckhill Road.

The victim's trail camera captured footage of the theft. Stackhouse was seen putting the fuel into his own truck.

Police say they continue to investigate.

