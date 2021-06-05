Lewisburg, Pa. – A Trevorton man has been charged for allegedly stealing a credit card from a parked vehicle and using it to make unauthorized purchases at 39 different businesses in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties.

Chris Ney, 50, was charged with 40 felony counts each of access device fraud, misdemeanors of identity theft, one count of theft from a motor vehicle and related charges. The charges occurred between April 15 to 24, 2021

Police allege Ney took the credit card from an unlocked vehicle that was parked at Bucknell University. The victim, who was a contractor working on a construction project at the university, realized in April that his credit card had several unauthorized purchases from Walmart in Lewisburg and Fuel On, according to the arrest affidavit. Ney also was working on a construction project at the university at the time.

Bucknell University Public Safety Department were contacted on April 26 to investigate. Police detective sergeant Jeffrey Ettinger contacted Walmart and was able to trace the posted charges on the credit card to transactions on April 16 and 19. Ettinger obtained video footage of Ney allegedly leaving the store after using the card and getting into a Toyota vehicle. Police were then able to trace the charges to Ney by running his license plate number.

It was determined a total of $649.54 of unauthorized charges was put on the victim’s card, according to the affidavit. The 39 businesses where Ney allegedly used the card were located in areas of Lewisburg, Shamokin Dam, Shamokin, Selinsgrove, Gratz, Coal Township, Mount Carmel and Lykens.

When questioned by police on April 28, Ney admitted to making the charges, according to the affidavit. Ney told investigators that he had tried checking several vehicle doors in the university lot and when he found one that was unlocked, he removed the credit card from a wallet.

Ney told investigators he tried to use the credit card again at Lewisburg Walmart on April 26, but it was declined. He threw the card away on his way out of the store, according to the affidavit.

A preliminary hearing for Ney is scheduled for June 24 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet