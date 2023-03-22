Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy man allegedly took another man's cell phone at a laundromat and then denied it when he was confronted.

Brian Keith Hoy, 48, was charged with misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Patrolman Ernest Delp III of Muncy Borough Police Department says on March 13 the accuser was doing laundry at the laundromat at 155 W. Water Street. He realized a while after he left that he had left his company-issued cell phone behind.

When the accuser returned to the laundromat, he could not find the phone. Hoy was sitting in the laundromat, and when the accuser asked if he had seen the phone, Hoy told him no.

Later that night, the accuser used the Find My iPhone app and traced it to a home on Pepper Street in Muncy Creek Township, according to the affidavit. Delp pulled video surveillance from the laundromat and saw Hoy take the accuser's cell phone, which was lying on a table with clothing.

Delp and Officer Alfenderfer of Hughesville Police Department went to Hoy's home and took the phone back. Hoy told police he was not able to do anything with the phone due to the screen being locked, Delp wrote.

A preliminary hearing is set at the Muncy magisterial office for April 14 in front of District Judge William C. Solomon.

