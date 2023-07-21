Lewisburg, Pa. — Police say a Mill Hall man came to Lewisburg Walmart and stole more than 70 packs of collectible sports trading cards on at least six occasions.

Timothy Roy Martin, 37, was charged with felony retail theft after the store's loss prevention officer observed him coming into the store and cutting open boxes of the collectible cards. Trooper Mark Reasner of state police at Milton says Martin removed the cards from the boxes and then concealed them in his coat. Martin would put the empty boxes in a trash can and walk out of the store.

Martin allegedly stole the cards from the store during six visits between February 16 and May 11, according to the affidavit. Reasner said Martin took 35 packs of baseball cards, 28 packs of football cards, and eight packs of basketball cards.

When Reasner interviewed Martin, he admitted he picked up boxes of the sports cards at the store and walked around with them while looking at them. Martin denied taking the cards out of the store, stating that he would put the boxes back on the shelf before leaving, according to the affidavit.

This is not the first time Martin was caught stealing sports cards. In May, he was charged for allegedly stealing baseball and basketball cards at the Mill Hall Walmart store.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

