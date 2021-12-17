Bloomsburg, Pa. —A 63-year-old Bloomsburg man was charged with two felonies after authorities said he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant twice.

John Larkin exchanged the substance for prerecorded police funds that were given to the informant prior to both deals. Larkin allegedly sold the informant half a gram of methamphetamine in both instances.

According to the affidavit, Larkin had the informant come to his apartment for the transactions. State Police later confirmed the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

Larkin was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Both felonies.

Larkin was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance. Authorities currently hold an active warrant for Larkin.

