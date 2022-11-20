Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16.

State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road.

The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf that he heard the gunshots the night before and didn't know who the suspect was. When Womelsdorf interviewed the female accuser, she told him Minier had sent threatening messages to her threatening to blow up her house and kill her.

Minier was charged with a misdemeanor of terroristic threats. Bail was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 2 at the Muncy office of District Magistrate William C. Solomon.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.