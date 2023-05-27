Selinsgrove, Pa. — A New Jersey man allegedly recorded his fiancée while he grabbed, pushed, and kicked her, despite her emotional pleas to stop.

The female accuser went to Selinsgrove Borough Police Department to report the incident days after Sebastian A. Freire, 21, of Clinton, N.J., allegedly assaulted her at a Selinsgrove home.

Officer Chrstopher Baker says on April 30, Freire began provoking the accuser. When she told him to stop, he allegedly began pushing her and putting his shoulder into her. The accuser tried to defend herself as she covered her left chest area where she previously had surgery.

Freire then began recording the accuser who told Freire multiple times to stop recording, but he refused. When the accuser grabbed Freire's phone, he allegedly grabbed her from behind and squeezed her, injuring her left ring finger, Baker wrote in the affidavit.

Freire also kicked the accuser in the right thigh, leaving a bruise, while he continued to record. He jumped up on the bed and left the phone on record as the accuser made emotional pleas asking him to stop recording. The accuser was not able to jump on the bed to stop the recording due to her injuries, Baker wrote.

Freire was arraigned on May 18 on misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. A preliminary hearing is set for June 26 at the Selinsgrove office of District Judge Bo Trawitz.

