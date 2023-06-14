Lewisburg, Pa. — A man was charged for allegedly raping an unconscious woman in her room at the Bucknell University campus.

Officer Anthony Morgan of the university's public safety office says Ethan James McNamara, 21, allegedly raped the accuser twice on Nov. 12, 2021. The accuser reported the alleged rapes to the public safety office on May 3.

The accuser told Morgan she had been drinking alcohol prior to the alleged incident. Three other witnesses were with the accuser in her dorm room that evening, according to the affidavit written by Morgan. McNamara, who was an acquaintance of the accuser, also was hanging out in the room, according to the affidavit. The witnesses told Morgan that the accuser blacked out and they eventually left the dorm room, leaving only McNamara there with the accuser.

The accuser recounted that McNamara asked her if he could spend the night there. She did not recall telling him he could stay. The accuser fell asleep and woke up later to McNamara sexually assaulting her, Morgan wrote.

At that point, the accuser told police she just wanted the sexual assault to be over and closed her eyes hoping McNamara would finish. Afterwards, he used the bathroom and returned a short time later where he engaged in nonconsensual sexual intercourse again, Morgan said.

McNamara was arraigned on felony rape charges in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe who set bail at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing at Rowe's office is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 22.

Docket Sheet

