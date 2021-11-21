Williamsport, Pa. – A man who allegedly brandished a gun at a downtown Williamsport bar was charged after he attempted to flee from police.

Williamsport Bureau of Police were dispatched to The Bar at Market Street around 2 a.m. Nov. 13 for a report of a man who was brandishing a handgun in front of patrons.

The suspect, later identified as Christopher R. Joshua, 22, of Williamsport, left the bar before police arrived, according to the arrest affidavit. According to an account from a bar employee, Joshua held a handgun in front of patrons and said, “You don’t want no smoke,” according to the affidavit written by Officer Charles Schwab of WBP.

Joshua then left the scene in a white Honda Accord. A state police unit was able to track Joshua and attempted to pull him over. Joshua turned off his headlights in an attempt to elude officers and started driving at high speeds, reaching 100 mph at times, Schwab wrote. Joshua then crashed his vehicle into a utility pole on Oliver Street. A handgun was found in the driver compartment of the vehicle, which Joshua admitted was his.

A third-degree felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police, misdemeanors of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and related charges were filed at the office of District Judge Aaron S. Biichle. A warrant is currently out for Joshua’s arrest.

