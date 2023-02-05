Muncy, Pa. — A man allegedly locked his neighbor's dog in his barn after the dog ran onto his property.

Scott Argot, 45, of Muncy, now faces a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking and summary cruelty to animals for the incident that occurred on Aug. 31. Charges were filed on Jan. 27 at the Muncy magisterial office.

Trooper Paul Beard of state police at Montoursville says the victim's dog ran onto Argot's property at the 4000 block of State Route 442 in Moreland Township. Argot allegedly grabbed the dog and whipped it around. After that, Argot put the dog in his barn and locked him inside, Beard said. He refused to give the dog back to the neighbor.

Police responded to the scene and found the dog in a stable in Argot's barn.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17 in front of District Judge William C. Solomon.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.