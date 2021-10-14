Linden, Pa. – A Williamsport man was charged for leading police on a high-speed chase last week, allegedly clocking up to 126 mph as he drove on Route 220 in Woodward Township.

Elijah Gamon, 31, now faces a third-degree felony charge of attempting to flee or elude police, as well as numerous felony drug possession charges.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville Trooper Mark Rider was patrolling the area of Route 220 north near Browns Lane the morning of Oct. 6. Around 6:16 a.m., Rider saw Gamon speeding in BMW sport utility vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

Rider clocked Gamon at 113 mph and attempted to pull him over. Gamon fled and led police on a chase north on Route 220 through Linden toward Williamsport. During the pursuit, Gamon almost hit several vehicles. Gamon’s speed reached up to 126 mph as he approached the Maynard Street exit, Rider wrote in the affidavit.

Rider lost sight of Gamon after he got off at the Maynard Street exit and got onto Interstate 180 eastbound.

A query of the registration for the BMW determined that the vehicle belonged to Ciocca BMW dealership. Police called the dealership, and a service manager confirmed that Gamon had a loaner vehicle. When Gamon returned the loaner vehicle at 12:46 p.m. Oct. 6, state police were waiting for him and took him into custody.

During a search of Gamon’s person, police found 246 Xanax bars, 2 ½ grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3 grams of heroin, 2 grams of cocaine, and 3 grams of crack cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Gamon also was charged for possessing drugs with the intent to sell back in November 2017.

Gamon was arraigned in front of District Judge Aaron Biichle and bail was set at $85,000 monetary. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 10 at the office of District Judge Jerry Lepley.

