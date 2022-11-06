Montgomery, Pa. — A Montgomery man is accused of knocking his girlfriend to the ground as she held their 8-month-old infant during a fight in their camper.

State police at Montoursville say Delbert Hayes, 31, was intoxicated the evening of Oct. 28 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend at Riverside Campground. The accuser told police Hayes pushed her backward while she was holding the infant, and then pushed her to the ground.

The infant was found lying on her stomach on the ground screaming, according to Trooper Nicklaus D. Coulston. The accuser told him she did not recall when or how she slid across the floor into the baby, or how the baby got onto the floor.

When the mother went outside with the infant to get into her car and leave, Hayes followed her outside. As the accuser pushed him away, Hayes allegedly slammed her head into the vehicle approximately two to three times, Coulston wrote in the affidavit.

Hayes was charged with felony child endangerment, misdemeanor simple assault, and summaries of harassment. On-call District Magistrate Aaron Biichle arraigned Hayes and set bail at $25,000. A preliminary hearing at the Muncy magisterial office is set for Dec. 16.

