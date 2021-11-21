Berwick, Pa. – A man in Columbia County was charged with a felony of aggravated assault after he allegedly hit a police officer so hard it nearly knocked him off a porch.

Joshua J. Gurns, 31, was arrested the evening of Oct. 30 after a witness found him lying intoxicated in the roadway on his bicycle at the 400 block of W. 3rd Street in Berwick, according to the arrest affidavit.

When police woke Gurns up, he became belligerent and EMS was called. Gurns continued to curse when EMS arrived and refused transport. Officer Joseph Loyacono of Berwick Police wrote in the affidavit that Gurns, “was so intoxicated that he was unable to stand up and required assistance from both officers to stand.”

Gurns was taken into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and public drunkenness. He resisted being placed in the police cruiser and then resisted getting out of the cruiser once they arrived at the police station.

When police took Gurns back to his home in Berwick where his mother was waiting for him, he became hostile again. As Gurns walked up the steps of the porch, "he shoulder checked Sgt. Sinekiewicz, striking him in the face, almost knocking him off the porch," Loyacono wrote.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Richard W. Knecht and Gurns was arraigned on Nov. 18. Those charges include a misdemeanor of resisting arrest and a first-offense DUI. Gurns awaits a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 6.

