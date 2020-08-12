Shamokin Dam, Pa. – A man who was allegedly high on methamphetamine and dancing around in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Snyder County attracted the attention of employees, who called police.

Brandon J. Weikel, 28, of Shamokin, was spotted dancing and running back and forth by the dumpster the morning of July 19 at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Shamokin Dam, according to the affidavit. At one point, he allegedly ran in front of a vehicle at the drive-thru. Management asked Weikel to leave, but he did not comply.

When Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove arrived shortly before noon, Weikel reportedly told the trooper he had used “ice” an hour prior and was performing a “cleanup,” according to the affidavit.

Police found Weikel’s orange drawstring bag on the scene. Weikel consented to a search, and police found inside: 15 syringes, a prescription pill bottle containing a green leafy substance, 31 empty glassine baggies, and several more glassine baggies containing cotton swabs and an orange syringe cap.

Weikel was charged with numerous misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, disorderly conduct, a summary of public drunkenness, and related charges. A preliminary hearing is set for August 17 at the office of District Magistrate John H. Reed in Selinsgrove.

