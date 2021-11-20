Aggravated assault charge

Bradford County, Pa. — A man asked a guest in his house to leave moments after he pointed a loaded weapon at a woman’s head.

Williamsport police officers who responded to the scene said the man attempted to load a single shot into the weapon before the woman was able to wrestle it away from him. According to the affidavit, the man then attempted to leave on a motorcycle before authorities took him into custody.

Carl Freeman Moyer, 50, of Williamsport was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and two summary charges of harassment. Court records show he is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.

