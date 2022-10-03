Muncy, Pa. — A Hughesville man fractured a woman's nose after he punched her in the face as he was driving.

Sean A. Wenner, 27, now faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and summary harassment. On the evening of Sept. 22, Wenner was driving north on Route 220 in Muncy Township when he got into an argument with the accuser, his female passenger. Wenner allegedly punched the accuser twice in the chest and twice in the face with a closed fist, said Trooper Ernest Capobianco Jr.

The woman sought treatment at UPMC Muncy, where police were called to respond. She had bruising on her face and a fractured nose, Capobianco said.

Police took Wenner into custody a short time later. Wenner reportedly admitted to hitting the accuser while driving.

Wenner was arraigned by on-call District Judge Denise L. Dieter, who set bail at $45,000 unsecured. Wenner's preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Muncy magisterial office.

