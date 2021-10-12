Bloomsburg, Pa. — During a conversation with police, a man admitted to choking a woman twice. His admission was recorded on a body camera worn by a patrolman.

Diego Luis Otero, 26, of Bloomsburg was charged with two counts of second-degree felony strangulation and one count summary harassment on Oct. 5, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Thorpe.

Otero allegedly put the woman, who was 10 weeks pregnant at the time, into a rear naked choke hold until she “tapped out” from lack of air. Thorpe observed marks on the woman’s neck, according to his report.

Otero is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 13.

