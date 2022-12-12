Canton Township, Pa. — On Nov. 22, a woman left a casino unaware she had been targeted for a robbery.
When a 75-year-old Canton woman left the Tioga Downs Casino that evening, she was allegedly followed by Andrew Honnick, 41, of Owego, NY.
According to Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda, Honnick entered the woman's garage after she pulled in, stole her purse containing cash, an iPhone, and various personal items and fled.
Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to the residence on Upper Mountain Road in Canton to report of the home invasion robbery.
Honnick and the vehicle he was driving in were identified not long after the incident. The Tioga County Sheriff's Department in NY stopped the vehicle and took Honnick into custody based on a Pa. warrant.
Honnick was brought back to Pa., according to police, and arraigned by Judge Jonathan Wilcox. Charged with four felonies including burglary, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal trespass, he was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 bail.