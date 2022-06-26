Port Trevorton, Pa. — State Police at Selinsgrove are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two children in Snyder County.

Police say shortly after 5:30 p.m. June 20, the unidentified white male was along the roadway on Lime Road in Chapman Township when he exposed himself to the children who were passing by. The male then reportedly left the area in a green or blue Honda van.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.