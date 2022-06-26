INDECENT EXPOSURE
Canva

Port Trevorton, Pa. — State Police at Selinsgrove are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to two children in Snyder County. 

Police say shortly after 5:30 p.m. June 20, the unidentified white male was along the roadway on Lime Road in Chapman Township when he exposed himself to the children who were passing by. The male then reportedly left the area in a green or blue Honda van. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145. 

