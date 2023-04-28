Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man is charged for allegedly choking a woman three times after a night of drinking.

Michael James Bell, 35, and the female accuser had been drinking when they allegedly got into an altercation early the morning of April 15 at a home in Monroe Township.

Bell became upset when the accuser wanted to get into the bathroom, where he inside with the door locked, according to Trooper Craig Magnuson of state police at Selinsgrove. Bell then came out of the restroom and cornered the accuser in the bedroom. When the accuser slipped past him and went into the kitchen, Bell allegedly slammed her into the kitchen counter and knocked her to the floor.

During the altercation, Bell choked the accuser until she could not breathe at least three times, according to the affidavit written by Magnuson. The accuser told police she also hit and scratched at Bell. Magnuson noticed the accuser had a gash on her right knee, a small cut on her elbow, and a scratch on her neck.

Bell was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanors of simple assault, and summary harassment. District Judge John H. Reed set bail at $100,000 which was changed to unsecured bail after a preliminary hearing on April 26.

Docket Sheet

