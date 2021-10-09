Sullivan County, Pa. — A 29-year-old Dushore man was charged with strangulation after authorities said he choked a person after being told to move out of a residence.

Antonio James Hawley was charged with first-degree felony strangulation, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and a summary offense of harassment.

On Oct. 2, Hawley allegedly pushed a man to the ground and choked him after being told to move out by Nov. 1.

Trooper Eric Whited of LaPorte PSP spoke with the accuser, who stated Hawley had attempted to cause an altercation several times before the incident. The accuser told officers Hawley allegedly shouted “I’m going to kill you” as he held their neck.

Hawley is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail as he awaits an Oct. 12 preliminary hearing with Judge Jennifer Vandine.

Docket sheet