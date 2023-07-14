Lewisburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man allegedly choked his pregnant girlfriend during an argument in their apartment.

Khalil Malik Leonard, 28, was arrested and charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanors of simple assault, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia shortly after the alleged incident on June 18.

The accuser told police she and Leonard had been arguing all day at the Market Street apartment. The argument turned physical when the two began pushing each other on the stairs, according to the affidavit written by Officer Zachary Mosso of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

The accuser allegedly told Mosso she was trying to go up the stairs to change into jeans so that she could leave. She was in the bedroom when she swung her jeans at Leonard, forgetting that the belt was still on it, and hit him in the back of the neck, Mosso wrote.

Leonard then tackled the accuser to the ground and began to choke her. The accuser told Mosso she told Leonard a couple of times that she could not breathe. She added that she also is pregnant with his child, Mosso said. Mosso observed red marks on the accuser's neck.

When police interviewed Leonard, he admitted that he and the accuser struggled on the staircase but denied pushing her down the stairs or choking her, Mosso wrote.

While at the scene, Mosso noticed a glass pipe sitting on the table which Leonard admitted was his.

Leonard was arraigned in front of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe who set bail at $10,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing at Rowe's office is set for Aug. 3.

Docket Sheet

