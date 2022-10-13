Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use.

Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property.

State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley Country Club's account. The transactions included the purchase of golf-related items, such as custom clubs and drive shafts.

Moser also ordered a pullover and pair of pants for $337.86, according to Trooper Taylor Rupert. Total amount of the charges was $1,142.35. The items were shipped to Moser's home.

In Nov. 2021, Moser allegedly stole a gift card in the amount of $500 from the pro shop. Rupert says that Moser played golf at the country club on May 29 and then went into the pro shop to buy a hat with the gift card. Moser then allegedly got onto the computer and transferred the remaining balance of $473 onto a new gift card.

The country club contacted police in June about the fraudulent transactions. On Oct. 2, following an investigation, police filed charges at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Bail was set at $15,000 for both incidents.

Docket Sheet

Docket Sheet 2

