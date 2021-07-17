Watsontown, Pa. – A Mifflinburg man came close to getting caught in the middle of a sex act in public.

Instead, he got caught after he allegedly fell asleep in his parked vehicle with his pants down and genitals in a sex toy in the parking lot of a gas station in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, according to state police.

Cory Spriggle, 50, will now face indecent exposure charges, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. Spriggle was found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle at 6:30 a.m. Thursday with his pants opened and his genitals in a sex toy at the Citgo gas station parking lot on Main Street, according to a police press release.

Charges are being filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton. Trooper Colton E. Killion is investigating.