Turbotville, Pa. — A man allegedly pulled a knife on another man in a bar fight last weekend in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.

State police at Milton say Joseph Bryer, 30, of Turbotville, and Cory Crabb, 36, of Northumberland, got into a fight shortly after 10 p.m. at "The Roost" bar at 5965 Susquehanna Trail.

Crabb struck Bryer in the face multiple times during an argument, according to witness accounts and video surveillance. That's when Bryer pulled a knife and made a comment that he was going to return to the bar with a firearm, said Trooper Drick.

Crabb then left the bar, shoving a woman on his way out. He drove off in a black sedan. Crabb's license is currently suspended for a previous DUI, Drick said. He also is on supervised bail release in Northumberland County and is prohibited from being in bars.

Police found through interviews that this is not the first time Bryer has made threats or brandished a knife. Witnesses told police Bryer had caused fights in the past.

Both men left the bar without paying their tabs, Drick said.

Bryer was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and theft.

Crabb was charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and summaries for driving with a suspended license.

The charges were filed at the office of District Judge Michael Diehl.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.