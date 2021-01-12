Muncy, Pa. – A Montoursville man was charged for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident last weekend, according to state police.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday at O’Dell Road and Lycoming Mall Drive in Muncy Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, they responded to a reported road rage incident involving Dakota Masley, 21, and another vehicle with a male, age 47, and an elderly female, 78, inside. Masley allegedly brandished a firearm at the victims during the incident.

State police said Masley was located near the scene. Charges will be filed at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman, according to state police.