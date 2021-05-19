Mifflinburg, Pa. – A man who allegedly beat a woman with a log in a wooded area of Union County now faces a criminal attempt murder of first degree and assault charges.

The charges were recently filed against Clarence W. Rossman, 46, of Lewistown. According to the arrest affidavit, Rossman assaulted the woman when they took a motorcycle ride and made a brief stop in Buffalo Township on April 27.

The two stopped at a pull off area on Snake Hill Road and walked into a wooded area shortly after 10 a.m. They got into a verbal argument “because Rossman believed that [she] is an agent or a spy and she is setting him up,” according to the affidavit written by Trooper Brian Watkins of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Rossman then allegedly grabbed a 2 ½ foot by 8-in. log and began hitting the woman in the head, chest, and back. She told police she was hit with the log at least 10 times and her ears started to ring, Watkins wrote. Rossman also kicked her at least four or five times while she was on the ground.

Rossman allegedly said to the accuser, “I’m going to let you here to die in the woods,” Watkins wrote.

Following the assault, the woman was able to walk to the closest house to call 911 and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. When a trooper interviewed her at the hospital later, she told the trooper that she believed it was Rossman’s intent to kill her that day and she “could see it in Rossman’s face that he intended to kill her,” Watkins wrote.

The woman suffered from multiple fractures, a scalp hematoma, liver laceration and a right pulmonary contusion. Hospital staff described her injuries as life threatening, according to the affidavit.

Rossman was found at the pull off area on Snake Hill Road after the alleged assault and was taken into custody. He remains in the Union County Prison. District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch denied bail.

Docket Sheet