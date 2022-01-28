Sunbury, Pa. – A Sunbury man was charged for allegedly having a stolen firearm after his vehicle was found at the scene of a shooting.

Hakeem Jefferson, 28, now faces felony charges of possessing a firearm when prohibited and receiving stolen property after police found the firearm in his vehicle on the evening of Jan. 3.

Sunbury Police were called to the area of 300 Packer Street near the Strike Zone bowling lanes shortly after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they saw a silver Dodge in the parking lot with keys in the ignition and broken glass on the ground around it, according to the affidavit.

Officer Trey Kurtz observed a handgun lying on the driver’s side floor with the side locked back as if it had just been fired until it emptied the slide lock. Police ran the registration and determined the vehicle belonged to Jefferson, according to the affidavit written by Kurtz.

Witnesses told police that they saw a dark colored vehicle fleeing on N. Third Alley by CVS shortly after they heard shots fired. The alleged driver of that vehicle, Yusuf Omega McLaurin, 23, of Sunbury, was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault for his role in the shooting incident.

Related Reading: Suspect arrested for Sunbury shooting; two victims in critical condition

Police believe McLaurin brandished a handgun and fired at the victims, Felix Pena and Tyrone Short, after the men had a disagreement. Pena and Short were taken by private vehicle to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville where they were listed in critical condition.

A short time later, Kurtz was contacted by Northumberland County dispatch who said Short’s brother called in and mentioned Short had been shot at the bowling lanes. The brother told dispatch that Jefferson was driving Short to the hospital in Danville, Kurtz wrote.

Police secured Jefferson’s silver Dodge left at the scene and applied for a search warrant, which was granted by District Judge Michael Toomey. Upon searching the vehicle, police found a black 9 mm Beretta handgun, two 9 mm magazines, and black ski mask. After running the Beretta’s serial number, police found it was stolen.

Jefferson was arraigned Monday at Toomey’s office and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing at Toomey’s office is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Docket Sheet