Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman had several broken ribs and contusions that she suffered after an alleged violent assault by her boyfriend.

State police at Selinsgrove say Kevin Richard Patton, 62, became upset at his Penn Township residence when his girlfriend turned him down for sex. The accuser told police she was sitting on the couch playing on her iPad when Patton brought the topic up. The accuser told Patton she wasn't "feeling it tonight," according to the affidavit.

Patton began calling the accuser names and put his hands around her neck when she got up off the couch, according to the account she gave Trooper Brian Smyers. The accuser told the trooper the next thing she remembered was waking up on the floor with injuries, Smyers wrote in the affidavit.

The accuser sought treatment at the hospital and was told she had three fractured ribs, a contusion of the right abdominal wall, a deflated or ruptured breast implant, and bruising on her arms and chest. Smyers noted he saw bruises and cuts on her as the interviewed the accuser several days later.

Patton was charged with felony aggravated assault, strangulation, and misdemeanor simple assault. On-call District Judge Jeffrey Mensch arraigned Patton and set bail at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 11 at the office of District Judge Scott A. Zeigler in Selinsgrove.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.