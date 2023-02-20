Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say they arrested a Selinsgrove man Wednesday evening after he allegedly assaulted two victims with a knife.

Police were called to a location on W. Pine Street in Selinsgrove for a reported assault. A 20-year-old man of Selinsgrove and a 21-year-man of Middleburg told police they were accosted by Felix Abadia Mangual. Trooper D. Gill says Mangual, age 44, was armed with a knife and assaulted the two men.

Mangual was taken into custody and arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch on felony and misdemeanor assault charges.

Mangual was committed to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.

