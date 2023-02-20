Assault charges
Canva

Selinsgrove, Pa.  — State police at Selinsgrove say they arrested a Selinsgrove man Wednesday evening after he allegedly assaulted two victims with a knife. 

Police were called to a location on W. Pine Street in Selinsgrove for a reported assault. A 20-year-old man of Selinsgrove and a 21-year-man of Middleburg told police they were accosted by Felix Abadia Mangual. Trooper D. Gill says Mangual, age 44, was armed with a knife and assaulted the two men. 

Mangual was taken into custody and arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch on felony and misdemeanor assault charges. 

Mangual was committed to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.