Lewisburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man allegedly assaulted his father after he was confronted about damage to a vehicle, police say.

When police arrived shortly after midnight on April 19 at the home in East Buffalo Township, they saw Nicholas Joseph Oliveri, 25, and his father Matthew fighting in a neighbor's backyard. There were puddles of blood in the driveway of the Oliveri's home, according to Zachary Mosso of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. Matthew was on top of Nicholas and was holding him down.

Mosso noted that Matthew had bite wounds to his right cheek, right finger, right hand, and right shoulder. He also had cuts on the right side of his forehead and right hand. Nicholas had a laceration above his left eye.

Matthew told police that Nicholas had come home that night around 11:30 p.m. and he confronted Nicholas about damage to his vehicle. Without warning, Nicholas began attacking Matthew and choking him, Mosso wrote in the affidavit. Nicholas allegedly yelled that he was going to kill Matthew and started biting, kicking, gouging at his eyes, and punching him. Matthew told police he and Nicholas were fighting in the driveway for approximately 20 minutes before he broke free and pounded on a neighbor's door for help. At that point, Nicholas attacked him again.

Nicholas told a different story, saying Matthew confronted him when he got home and was the aggressor in the fight. He also told police Matthew self-inflicted his injuries, Mosso wrote.

Both men had been drinking alcohol, Mosso added. Both were evaluated and transported by EMS. Matthew was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Neighbors told police they heard Nicholas yelling statements that did not make sense. They also heard Matthew's muffled voice and believed he was being choked, according to Mosso.

Oliveri was charged with felony aggravated assault, strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and summary harassment. Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, who set bail at $5,000 at 10% which Nicholas posted.

