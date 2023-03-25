Muncy, Pa.  — A Muncy man was charged for allegedly assaulting his mother at her home on March 19. 

Ryan Riddell, 33, shoved the accuser to the ground and then kicked her multiple times at the home at Muncy Creek Township, according to Trooper Nickolaus L. Marple of state police at Montoursville. 

The accuser went to the police barracks to report the assault. Marple says he observed bruises on her shins, arms, and lower back. 

Riddell was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. A preliminary hearing is set for March 31 at the Muncy magisterial office of District Judge William C. Solomon. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!