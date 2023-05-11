Selinsgrove, Pa. — Police charged a Selinsgrove man for allegedly assaulting his family after a dispute over doing chores.

Cody Austin Betts, 21, allegedly started attacking his brother on May 7 after his mother told him to do his chores, according to Officer Francis Petrovich of Selinsgrove Borough police department. Betts punched his brother and threw items at him. When police arrived at the home, Petrovich saw bruising on the brother's right arm and left elbow area, according to the affidavit.

Betts also kicked his mother in her left knee, knowing she has a bad knee. Petrovich also observed bruising on the mother's knee.

At one point, Betts grabbed a butter knife in the kitchen and threatened himself and his family, Petrovich wrote.

Betts was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanors of simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. A preliminary hearing is set for May 18 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

