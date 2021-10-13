Sunbury, Pa. —Two counts for rape of a child were filed against William Lopez Fuentes, 41, of Sunbury Magistrate Judge Michael Toomey Tuesday after an investigation by the Sunbury Police Department.

Fuentes was charged with two first-degree counts of rape of a child along with one count each of first-degree statutory sexual assault, first-degree felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, first-degree aggravated indecent assault, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree corruption of minors. All charges are felonies.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by officer Dara Golden-Kieski of the Sunbury Police Department, authorities spoke with the accuser on May 26 of this year and then again on June 4. During those interviews, the accuser allegedly told officers Fuentes began touching them when she was around seven years old until they were 10.

Golden-Kieski said the accuser described instances where Williams allegedly penetrated her with his fingers. On at least one accession Williams allegedly took his pants down and put his penis inside of them, according to the report.

On Oct. 12, authorities spoke with Williams, who allegedly admitted to everything the accuser told authorities.

Williams is currently being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail. He will meet with Judge Toomey on Oct. 19 for a preliminary hearing.

