Lewisburg, Pa. — A man admitted he punched another driver after he got into an accident at the intersection of N. Derr Drive and Market Street in Lewisburg.

Nicholas Donfransesco, 55, of Winfield, is scheduled for formal arraignment on July 25 for misdemeanor charges of simple assault, summaries of harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Donfransesco went home shortly after the accident on the evening of May 20 and called police to tell them he had punched a man and wanted to turn himself in, according to Cpl. David Jones of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

Police had responded to the scene of the accident where James Ledda told them a man driving a black pickup truck, who later was identified as Donfransesco, had cut them off as they were traveling north in the passing lane of N. Derr Drive. Ledda said he turned on his high beams and blew his horn. As Donfransesco pulled back into the driving lane, the two vehicles side swiped each other, according to the affidavit.

Both vehicles then stopped at the intersection with Market Street where Donfransesco got out of his vehicle. Ledda got out of his vehicle and hit Donfransesco's leg with the door. The two began arguing and Donfransesco punched Ledda in the nose, Jones wrote in the affidavit.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge James A. Rowe, where his case was waived for court.

