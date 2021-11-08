Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of making threats against co-workers at a Montoursville business was found not guilty in Lycoming County Court Friday, Nov. 5.

Witnesses testified that Bradley David Rinker, 37, of Montoursville said, “I’m going to shoot a lot of people,” and, “people will read about this and say this guy said he would do this,” after allegedly becoming upset at work.

According to the DA's office, witnesses testified that the threats were attributed to Rinker having a bad day, and not taken seriously.

Rinker was initially charged with a third-degree felony, but that charge was reduced to a first-degree misdemeanor before trial. In order for a felony to be charged in a terroristic threats case, business or activity has to stop due to a threat.

The threats were reported to authorities from Utz Quality Foods Inc., but were not relayed to police until at least ten hours after being made. Despite the threats, business continued throughout the day uninterrupted and the facility did not close.

According to a source at the District Attorney’s office, jurors issued the not guilty verdict because they believed witness testimony that Rinker was having a bad day at work and did not mean anything serious.

Related reading: Man charged with allegedly making shooting threats

Docket sheet