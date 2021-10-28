Sunbury, Pa. – A Lewisburg man was charged with a felony for allegedly writing more than $5,000 in bad checks to a business in Sunbury.

Moyer’s Electronics contacted police on Sept. 30 to report that the suspect purchased $5,097.93 of equipment with bad checks. Tyler Foster, 30, wrote two checks to the business – one for $3,766.30 and the other for $1,331.63, according to the arrest affidavit.

Sunbury police officer Bradley Hare noted in the affidavit that the business owner was “a little leery of taking the check from the customer.” Foster then left the business with his wire and cable purchases.

The business owner contacted Foster’s bank, who advised he did not have sufficient funds to cover the checks. Upon investigating, the business owner found out that Foster went to a recycling center and salvaged the wire for $350.35, according to the affidavit.

On Oct. 12, Foster was taken into custody for a warrant out of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Police questioned him about the checks at the time. Foster claimed he was waiting for stimulus and SSI checks in order to cover the checks, Hare wrote.

Foster was charged with a third-degree felony of theft by deception and a first-degree misdemeanor of bad checks. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Michael P. Toomey who set bail at $51,000 monetary.

Northumberland County court records show that Foster has written bad checks several times in the past few years. The last back check charge was filed in December 2015.

