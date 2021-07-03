Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 37-year-old man accused of using, giving, and selling drugs with his two juvenile kids waived his right to a preliminary hearing June 30.

Robert James Friend of Bloomsburg was charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors after authorities interviewed both kids on May 10.

During an interview with Officer Melanie Beck of the Bloomsburg Police Department, one witness said she was injured during a “drug run” with Friend. Officers said the witness was struck in the head with a gun during the altercation, which was reported to authorities on April 18.

The witness told police Friend and his friends, “do drugs all the time.”

The witness also described an incident when Friend offered her marijuana. According to the report, the witness told officers she, “got second-hand high” from people doing methamphetamine inside the residence.

The second juvenile witness confirmed this when he allegedly told officers he saw Friend and the other juvenile use marijuana together. That witness told authorities he tried “pot” that was given to him by Friend.

A month prior to this incident, Bloomsburg Police said Friend’s house was searched after a domestic incident. During the search, officers said they discovered drug paraphernalia with residue that tested positive for fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, flurofentanyl, and buprenorphine.

Friend is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Court records show Friend is scheduled for a formal arraignment on July 21 on a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude officers and misdemeanor false alarm to agency of public safety.