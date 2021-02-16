Williamsport, Pa. – On Feb. 1, Williamsport City Police officers were greeted by a woman outside an apartment building without shoes.

Officer Ericka Heath immediately noticed bruising on the woman’s neck.

According to the report, the woman described an incident that began with a person in the residence screaming in her face.

Heath said the accuser identified the person as Duane Allen Solomon, 43, of Williamsport.

The accuser told officers Solomon placed his hands around her and held her up against a wall. Officers said the accuser then lost consciousness three times before she was able to get Solomon off her.

According to the report, Solomon remained inside the residence until officers were able to take him into custody. Officers said the accuser was transported to UMPC Williamsport by ambulance.

Solomon was charged with a second-degree felony of strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault of the same degree, and a summary charge of harassment.

Solomon is currently being held at Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail. He has an arraignment scheduled with Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio on March 4.