New Berlin, Pa. — A New Berlin man has been charged for allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman over an argument in their home.

State police at Milton were called on June 7 to the home on Hazel Street for a report of the domestic disturbance. The accuser told police the argument started when she came home with her stepson and father. Donald L. Lloyd, 55, allegedly told her that her son was not welcome there and then began arguing with the accuser, according to Trooper Matthew Chamberlain.

The argument turned physical, as Lloyd pushed the woman several times until they fell to the ground and he punched her in the face. Lloyd also allegedly placed his right hand on her throat area and applied pressure until she couldn't breathe. There were visible red marks and bruising on the right side of the accuser's neck, Chamberlain wrote in the affidavit.

Lloyd was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment. On-call district Judge Bo Trawitz set bail at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 22 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch in Mifflinburg.

Docket Sheet

